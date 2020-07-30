Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Amkor Technology (AMKR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Amkor Technology is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 606 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's full-year earnings has moved 42.86% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AMKR has gained about 8.92% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 16.64% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amkor Technology is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, AMKR belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #118 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.26% so far this year, so AMKR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AMKR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

