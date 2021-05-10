Stocks

Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Amkor Technology (AMKR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amkor Technology is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data

    Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data which is starting to look like the V-shaped recovery some forecast just 12 months ago. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino.

    Apr 28, 2021

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular