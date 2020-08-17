Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Amkor Technology (AMKR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AMKR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Amkor Technology is one of 605 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's full-year earnings has moved 42.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMKR has returned 3.54% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.96%. This shows that Amkor Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AMKR belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.24% this year, meaning that AMKR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

AMKR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

