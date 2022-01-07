Is AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is AmerisourceBergen's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 AmerisourceBergen had debt of US$6.68b, up from US$4.12b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$2.55b, its net debt is less, at about US$4.14b.

How Strong Is AmerisourceBergen's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ABC Debt to Equity History January 7th 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that AmerisourceBergen had liabilities of US$41.4b due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.4b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.55b and US$18.4b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$35.8b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$27.2b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

AmerisourceBergen has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 15.4 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Another good sign is that AmerisourceBergen has been able to increase its EBIT by 29% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AmerisourceBergen can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, AmerisourceBergen generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 90% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

AmerisourceBergen's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But the stark truth is that we are concerned by its level of total liabilities. We would also note that Healthcare industry companies like AmerisourceBergen commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that AmerisourceBergen can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for AmerisourceBergen you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.