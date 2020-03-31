Is AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of AmerisourceBergen (ABC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AmerisourceBergen is one of 898 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ABC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABC's full-year earnings has moved 1.91% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ABC has moved about 3.62% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 12.42%. As we can see, AmerisourceBergen is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, ABC belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.69% so far this year, meaning that ABC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ABC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.