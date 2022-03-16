Is AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AmerisourceBergen (ABC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AmerisourceBergen is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1159 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AmerisourceBergen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABC's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ABC has gained about 13.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -9.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AmerisourceBergen is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX). The stock has returned 11.4% year-to-date.

For Catalyst Pharmaceutical, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AmerisourceBergen belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.4% this year, meaning that ABC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Catalyst Pharmaceutical belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 229-stock industry is currently ranked #158. The industry has moved -17.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AmerisourceBergen and Catalyst Pharmaceutical. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.