Is AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AmerisourceBergen (ABC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AmerisourceBergen is one of 1161 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AmerisourceBergen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABC's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ABC has returned about 6.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -8.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AmerisourceBergen is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Celularity, Inc. (CELU). The stock is up 35.4% year-to-date.

For Celularity, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AmerisourceBergen belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.1% so far this year, so ABC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Celularity, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 540 stocks and is ranked #153. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to AmerisourceBergen and Celularity, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

