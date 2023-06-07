Is AMERISAFE (AMSF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amerisafe (AMSF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amerisafe is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amerisafe is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSF's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMSF has moved about 2.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 2.2%. This means that Amerisafe is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.7%.

The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amerisafe belongs to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.3% so far this year, so AMSF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 101-stock industry is currently ranked #173. The industry has moved -0.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amerisafe and Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.