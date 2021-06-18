Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB). ABCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.75, which compares to its industry's average of 12.36. Over the past year, ABCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.55 and as low as 7.99, with a median of 10.75.

Investors should also recognize that ABCB has a P/B ratio of 1.40. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.85. Within the past 52 weeks, ABCB's P/B has been as high as 1.48 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 1.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ABCB has a P/CF ratio of 9.78. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ABCB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.84. Within the past 12 months, ABCB's P/CF has been as high as 13.34 and as low as 6.28, with a median of 9.96.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ameris Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ABCB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

