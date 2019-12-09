Is Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.14 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12. Over the last 12 months, AMP's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.22 and as low as 5.89, with a median of 8.37.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AMP has a P/S ratio of 1.68. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.32.

Finally, we should also recognize that AMP has a P/CF ratio of 10.20. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.37. Over the past 52 weeks, AMP's P/CF has been as high as 10.31 and as low as 6.51, with a median of 9.17.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ameriprise Financial Services is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AMP feels like a great value stock at the moment.

