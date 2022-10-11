Is Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Ameriprise Financial (AMP). AMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.85 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.43. Over the last 12 months, AMP's Forward P/E has been as high as 57.02 and as low as 7.92, with a median of 10.82.

Investors will also notice that AMP has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AMP's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.69. Within the past year, AMP's PEG has been as high as 0.77 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.73.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AMP has a P/S ratio of 2.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.26.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AMP has a P/CF ratio of 9.65. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.50. Over the past year, AMP's P/CF has been as high as 15.49 and as low as 7.92, with a median of 10.94.

Another great Financial - Investment Management stock you could consider is Atlas (ATCO), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Atlas is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17 while its PEG ratio sits at 2.29. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 10.43 and average PEG ratio of 0.69.

Over the last 12 months, ATCO's P/E has been as high as 9.45, as low as 6.15, with a median of 7.79, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.30, as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.45.

Furthermore, Atlas holds a P/B ratio of 0.95 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.15. ATCO's P/B has been as high as 1.13, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.94 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ameriprise Financial and Atlas are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AMP and ATCO feels like a great value stock at the moment.



