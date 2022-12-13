Is Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ameriprise Financial Services is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 884 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ameriprise Financial Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMP has moved about 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -12.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ameriprise Financial Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.2%.

Over the past three months, Bar Harbor Bankshares' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ameriprise Financial Services is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.8% this year, meaning that AMP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bar Harbor Bankshares, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 88-stock industry is ranked #45. The industry has moved -16.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ameriprise Financial Services and Bar Harbor Bankshares as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.