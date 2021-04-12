Is Americold Realty Trust's (NYSE:COLD) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Americold Realty Trust's (NYSE:COLD) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Americold Realty Trust's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Americold Realty Trust is:

0.6% = US$25m ÷ US$3.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Americold Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 0.6% ROE

As you can see, Americold Realty Trust's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.0%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Americold Realty Trust grew its net income at a significant rate of 63% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Americold Realty Trust's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:COLD Past Earnings Growth April 12th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for COLD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Americold Realty Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Americold Realty Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 72%, meaning the company retains only 28% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings have grown significantly as we saw above.

Besides, Americold Realty Trust has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 57% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 4.3%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, it does look like Americold Realty Trust has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

