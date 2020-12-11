Is Americas CarMart (CRMT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Americas CarMart (CRMT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Americas CarMart is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 206 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRMT's full-year earnings has moved 18.65% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CRMT has returned about 4.46% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 37.77% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Americas CarMart is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CRMT belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.53% so far this year, so CRMT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

CRMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

