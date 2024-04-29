Is American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is American Woodmark (AMWD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

American Woodmark is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Woodmark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWD's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMWD has returned 0.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -3.8%. This shows that American Woodmark is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ). The stock has returned 2.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Woodmark is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #235 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.8% so far this year, so AMWD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR falls under the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #43. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.3%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on American Woodmark and iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.