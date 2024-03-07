Is American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is American Woodmark (AMWD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

American Woodmark is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Woodmark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWD's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMWD has returned about 2.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 1.2%. This means that American Woodmark is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The RealReal (REAL). The stock is up 82.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for The RealReal's current year EPS has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Woodmark belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.2% so far this year, so AMWD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, The RealReal falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #36. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.4%.

American Woodmark and The RealReal could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.