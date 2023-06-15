Is American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is American Woodmark (AMWD) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Woodmark is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 276 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Woodmark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWD's full-year earnings has moved 25.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMWD has returned 40.9% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 12.3%. This means that American Woodmark is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO). The stock is up 14.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A.'s current year EPS has increased 28.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Woodmark belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12% so far this year, so AMWD is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #71. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +30.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Woodmark and Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.