Is American Woodmark (AMWD) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. American Woodmark (AMWD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Woodmark is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Woodmark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWD's full-year earnings has moved 22.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AMWD has returned about 37.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 1.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Woodmark is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

K12 (LRN) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 75.8%.

In K12's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 28.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Woodmark belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.1% so far this year, meaning that AMWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, K12 falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Woodmark and K12 as they could maintain their solid performance.

