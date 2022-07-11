Is American Vanguard (AVD) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. American Vanguard (AVD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Vanguard is one of 243 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Vanguard is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVD's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AVD has returned 33.7% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -12.8%. This shows that American Vanguard is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Mercer International (MERC) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.3%.

For Mercer International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Vanguard is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 25.1% so far this year, meaning that AVD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Mercer International falls under the Paper and Related Products industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #19. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.5%.

American Vanguard and Mercer International could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

