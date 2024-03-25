Is American Vanguard (AVD) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has American Vanguard (AVD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Vanguard is one of 237 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Vanguard is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVD's full-year earnings has moved 13.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AVD has moved about 15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -1.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Vanguard is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ecolab (ECL). The stock is up 15.6% year-to-date.

In Ecolab's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Vanguard is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.9% this year, meaning that AVD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Ecolab is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Vanguard and Ecolab as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.