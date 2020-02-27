Is American Tower Corporation (AMT) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has American Tower Corporation (AMT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Tower Corporation is one of 839 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMT's full-year earnings has moved 0.26% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AMT has returned about 5.59% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -5.65%. This shows that American Tower Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AMT belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.77% so far this year, so AMT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AMT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

