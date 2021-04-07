Is American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Popular Amongst Insiders?

If you want to know who really controls American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

American Superconductor is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$510m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about American Superconductor.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About American Superconductor?

NasdaqGS:AMSC Ownership Breakdown April 7th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that American Superconductor does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at American Superconductor's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:AMSC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 7th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. American Superconductor is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Invesco Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder with 6.9% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.8% and 5.0% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Daniel McGahn is the owner of 2.4% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of American Superconductor

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in American Superconductor Corporation. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$49m worth of the US$510m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over American Superconductor. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand American Superconductor better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for American Superconductor that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

