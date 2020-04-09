Is American Software (AMSWA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of American Software (AMSWA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

American Software is one of 616 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMSWA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSWA's full-year earnings has moved 25.58% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AMSWA has returned 0.67% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -9.50%. As we can see, American Software is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AMSWA belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.54% so far this year, so AMSWA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AMSWA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

