Is American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Using Debt Sensibly?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does American Realty Investors Carry?

As you can see below, American Realty Investors had US$369.2m of debt at September 2021, down from US$452.1m a year prior. However, it does have US$63.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$305.3m.

NYSE:ARL Debt to Equity History February 1st 2022

A Look At American Realty Investors' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that American Realty Investors had liabilities of US$92.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$335.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$63.9m as well as receivables valued at US$103.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$260.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$221.4m, we think shareholders really should watch American Realty Investors's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since American Realty Investors will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year American Realty Investors wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 22%, to US$64m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, American Realty Investors still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$1.3m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. But on the bright side the company actually produced a statutory profit of US$11m and free cash flow of US$13m. So there is definitely a chance that it can improve things in the next few years. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for American Realty Investors (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.