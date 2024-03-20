Is American Public Education (APEI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has American Public Education (APEI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

American Public Education is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Public Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEI's full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, APEI has moved about 32.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.9%. This shows that American Public Education is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nintendo Co. (NTDOY). The stock is up 7.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Nintendo Co.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Public Education belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, so APEI is performing better in this area.

Nintendo Co. however, belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #164. The industry has moved -3.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Public Education and Nintendo Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nintendo Co. (NTDOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.