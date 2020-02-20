Is American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is American Outdoor Brands (AOBC). AOBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AOBC has a P/S ratio of 0.95. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.28.

Finally, investors should note that AOBC has a P/CF ratio of 8.33. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 28.70. AOBC's P/CF has been as high as 8.88 and as low as 4.14, with a median of 6.36, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that American Outdoor Brands is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AOBC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

