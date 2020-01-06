Is American Express (AXP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of American Express (AXP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

American Express is one of 846 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AXP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXP's full-year earnings has moved 0.55% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AXP has returned 0.09% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Express is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AXP belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.17% so far this year, meaning that AXP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to AXP as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.