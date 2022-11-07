Is American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has American Electric Power (AEP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Electric Power is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Electric Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AEP has returned 0.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have lost about 6.3% on average. This means that American Electric Power is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, NRG Energy (NRG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3%.

Over the past three months, NRG Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 319.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Electric Power is a member of the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 58 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.3% so far this year, so AEP is performing better in this area. NRG Energy is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track American Electric Power and NRG Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

