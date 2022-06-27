Is American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. American Electric Power (AEP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

American Electric Power is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 108 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. American Electric Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AEP has returned about 5.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of -3.1%. As we can see, American Electric Power is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is WEC Energy Group (WEC). The stock has returned 0.1% year-to-date.

In WEC Energy Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Electric Power is a member of the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.7% so far this year, meaning that AEP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. WEC Energy Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track American Electric Power and WEC Energy Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

