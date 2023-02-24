Is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

American Eagle Outfitters is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Eagle Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEO's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AEO has moved about 6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 5.7% on average. This shows that American Eagle Outfitters is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AutoNation (AN). The stock is up 32.2% year-to-date.

In AutoNation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Eagle Outfitters is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.3% so far this year, so AEO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, AutoNation belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #183. The industry has moved +23.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track American Eagle Outfitters and AutoNation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.