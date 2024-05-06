Is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Eagle Outfitters is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Eagle Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEO's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AEO has returned about 14.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Eagle Outfitters is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Tractor Supply (TSCO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.7%.

For Tractor Supply, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Eagle Outfitters is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that AEO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tractor Supply, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #100. The industry has moved +1.9% so far this year.

American Eagle Outfitters and Tractor Supply could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.