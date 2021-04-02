Is American Century Small Cap Value Investor (ASVIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Small Cap Value fund? Starting with American Century Small Cap Value Investor (ASVIX) is one possibility. ASVIX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

The world of Small Cap Value mutual funds is an area filled with options, such as ASVIX. Small Cap Value funds invest in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. These funds offer more bang for an owner's buck, providing low P/E ratios, high dividend yields, and better-than-average P/S ratios.

American Century is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of ASVIX. American Century Small Cap Value Investor made its debut in July of 1998, and since then, ASVIX has accumulated about $834.24 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Jeff John is the fund's current manager and has held that role since May of 2012.

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 16.65%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 13.24%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 16.34%, the standard deviation of ASVIX over the past three years is 28.36%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 23.43% compared to the category average of 13.71%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. ASVIX has a 5-year beta of 1.35, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -3.99, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is largely on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 79.04% of its assets in stocks and it has 3.65% of assets in foreign securities. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance Industrial Cyclical Technology Other

With turnover at about 71%, this fund makes fewer trades than the average comparable fund.

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, ASVIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.24% compared to the category average of 1.25%. ASVIX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,500; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Overall, American Century Small Cap Value Investor ( ASVIX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, American Century Small Cap Value Investor ( ASVIX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

