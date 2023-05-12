Is American Century One Chce: Very Aggressive (AOVIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, consider American Century One Chce: Very Aggressive (AOVIX) as a possibility. AOVIX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

American Century is responsible for AOVIX, and the company is based out of Kansas City, MO. The American Century One Chce: Very Aggressive made its debut in September of 2004 and AOVIX has managed to accumulate roughly $314.66 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 6.68%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 11.52%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. AOVIX's standard deviation over the past three years is 17.43% compared to the category average of 16.74%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 18.37% compared to the category average of 16.79%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 0.96, so investors should note that it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. With a negative alpha of -3.9, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, AOVIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.01% compared to the category average of 0.85%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, AOVIX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, American Century One Chce: Very Aggressive ( AOVIX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, American Century One Chce: Very Aggressive ( AOVIX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

