Is American Century NT Emerging Markets Institutional (ACLKX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Non US - Equity fund? American Century NT Emerging Markets Institutional (ACLKX) is a potential starting point. ACLKX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We classify ACLKX in the Non US - Equity category, which is an area rife with potential choices. Investing in companies outside the United States is how Non US - Equity funds set themselves apart, since global funds tend to keep a good portion of their portfolio stateside. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels.

History of Fund/Manager

ACLKX is a part of the American Century family of funds, a company based out of Kansas City, MO. Since American Century NT Emerging Markets Institutional made its debut in May of 2006, ACLKX has garnered more than $806.16 million in assets. Patricia Ribeiro is the fund's current manager and has held that role since May of 2006.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 14.89%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 9.56%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, ACLKX's standard deviation comes in at 19.71%, compared to the category average of 20.38%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 16.88% compared to the category average of 17.17%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.75, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. ACLKX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 2.13, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, ACLKX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.02% compared to the category average of 1.18%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, ACLKX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, American Century NT Emerging Markets Institutional ( ACLKX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, American Century NT Emerging Markets Institutional ( ACLKX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Want even more information about ACLKX? Then go over to Zacks.com and check out our mutual fund comparison tool, and all of the other great features that we have to help you with your mutual fund analysis for additional information. If you are more of a stock investor, make sure to also check out our Zacks Rank, and our full suite of tools we have available for novice and professional investors alike.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.