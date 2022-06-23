Is American Campus Communities (ACC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is American Campus Communities (ACC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Campus Communities is a member of our Finance group, which includes 892 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Campus Communities is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACC's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ACC has returned 11.9% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -18.1%. This means that American Campus Communities is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC). The stock has returned 0.2% year-to-date.

In Great Southern Bancorp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Campus Communities belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 22.6% this year, meaning that ACC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Great Southern Bancorp falls under the Financial - Savings and Loan industry. Currently, this industry has 33 stocks and is ranked #54. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16.5%.

American Campus Communities and Great Southern Bancorp could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

