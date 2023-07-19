Is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL). AXL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.85, which compares to its industry's average of 20.93. AXL's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.68 and as low as 5.11, with a median of 9.02, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AXL's P/B ratio of 1.63. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.64. Over the past 12 months, AXL's P/B has been as high as 2.86 and as low as 1.27, with a median of 1.69.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AXL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

