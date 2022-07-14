Is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL). AXL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

We also note that AXL holds a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AXL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.95. Over the past 52 weeks, AXL's PEG has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.72.

Investors should also recognize that AXL has a P/B ratio of 1.83. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AXL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.24. Over the past year, AXL's P/B has been as high as 2.81 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.18.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AXL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

