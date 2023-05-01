Is American Airlines (AAL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has American Airlines (AAL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Airlines is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL's full-year earnings has moved 17.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AAL has moved about 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 3.8% on average. This shows that American Airlines is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Copa Holdings (CPA). The stock is up 8.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Copa Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Airlines belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.4% so far this year, so AAL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Copa Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on American Airlines and Copa Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.