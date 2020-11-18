Is Ameresco (AMRC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Ameresco (AMRC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Ameresco is one of 257 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRC's full-year earnings has moved 10.14% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMRC has moved about 146.80% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -31.74% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ameresco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AMRC belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #133 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.97% so far this year, so AMRC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AMRC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

