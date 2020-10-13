Is Ameresco (AMRC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Ameresco (AMRC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ameresco is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 258 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRC's full-year earnings has moved 0.81% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AMRC has returned 117.26% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -40.43%. This shows that Ameresco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AMRC is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.02% so far this year, meaning that AMRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to AMRC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

