Is Amedisys (AMED) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amedisys (AMED) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AMED and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Amedisys is one of 894 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMED's full-year earnings has moved 1.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AMED has gained about 23.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 7.62% on average. This shows that Amedisys is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AMED is a member of the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.42% this year, meaning that AMED is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on AMED as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.