Is Amedisys (AMED) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Amedisys (AMED) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amedisys is a member of our Medical group, which includes 899 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMED's full-year earnings has moved 3.22% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMED has moved about 11.60% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 6.68% on average. As we can see, Amedisys is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AMED belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.09% so far this year, meaning that AMED is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AMED. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

