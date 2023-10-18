Is Amedisys (AMED) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amedisys (AMED) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amedisys is one of 1091 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amedisys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMED's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AMED has returned about 11.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -6.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Amedisys is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Cybin Inc. (CYBN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 80.5%.

Over the past three months, Cybin Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amedisys is a member of the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.3% so far this year, meaning that AMED is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cybin Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 529-stock industry is currently ranked #82. The industry has moved -17.5% year to date.

Amedisys and Cybin Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

