Is Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Amdocs's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Amdocs had US$744.1m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it does have US$1.51b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$768.8m.

How Strong Is Amdocs' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:DOX Debt to Equity History April 24th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Amdocs had liabilities of US$1.37b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.63b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.51b as well as receivables valued at US$929.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$556.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Amdocs shares are worth a very impressive total of US$10.2b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Amdocs boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Amdocs grew its EBIT by 4.2% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Amdocs's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Amdocs has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Amdocs recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 91% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Amdocs has US$768.8m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$714m, being 91% of its EBIT. So is Amdocs's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Amdocs (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

