Is Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Amdocs's Debt?

As you can see below, Amdocs had US$645.0m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$850.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$205.3m.

NasdaqGS:DOX Debt to Equity History August 10th 2022

How Healthy Is Amdocs' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Amdocs had liabilities of US$1.33b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.59b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$850.3m and US$1.04b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$1.04b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Amdocs shares are worth a very impressive total of US$10.8b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Amdocs also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, Amdocs grew its EBIT by 6.9% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Amdocs's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Amdocs has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Amdocs generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 96% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Amdocs's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$205.3m. The cherry on top was that in converted 96% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$533m. So is Amdocs's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Amdocs's earnings per share history for free.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

