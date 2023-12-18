Is Amcor (AMCR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Amcor (AMCR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AMCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that AMCR has a P/B ratio of 3.54. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 8.48. Over the past 12 months, AMCR's P/B has been as high as 4.70 and as low as 3.08, with a median of 3.55.

Finally, our model also underscores that AMCR has a P/CF ratio of 8.97. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.83. Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR's P/CF has been as high as 13 and as low as 7.80, with a median of 9.48.

If you're looking for another solid Containers - Paper and Packaging value stock, take a look at Packaging Corporation of America (PKG). PKG is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 21.17 and a PEG ratio of 4.23 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 13.72 and 2.47, respectively.

PKG's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 21.47 and as low as 11.62, with a median of 16.38, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 4.29 and as low as 2.32, with a median of 3.28, all within the past year.

Packaging Corporation of America also has a P/B ratio of 3.86 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 8.48. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.91, as low as 2.96, with a median of 3.42.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Amcor and Packaging Corporation of America's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AMCR and PKG is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.