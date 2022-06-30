Is Amcor (AMCR) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amcor (AMCR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amcor is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amcor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCR's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AMCR has returned 4.5% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 24.3%. This shows that Amcor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.1%.

For DXP Enterprises, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 127.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amcor belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.2% so far this year, so AMCR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DXP Enterprises belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #147. The industry has moved -27% year to date.

Amcor and DXP Enterprises could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.