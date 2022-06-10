Is Amcor (AMCR) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amcor (AMCR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Amcor is one of 229 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amcor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCR's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMCR has gained about 9.7% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 15.9%. This shows that Amcor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Graphic Packaging (GPK). The stock has returned 13.9% year-to-date.

For Graphic Packaging, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Amcor belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that AMCR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Graphic Packaging is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Amcor and Graphic Packaging as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

