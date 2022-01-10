Is AMC Networks (AMCX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AMC Networks (AMCX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AMC Networks is one of 276 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMC Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCX's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AMCX has gained about 17.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.6%. As we can see, AMC Networks is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Hyatt Hotels (H). The stock is up 1.1% year-to-date.

For Hyatt Hotels, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 115.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AMC Networks is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.7% this year, meaning that AMCX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Hyatt Hotels belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved 0% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to AMC Networks and Hyatt Hotels as they could maintain their solid performance.

