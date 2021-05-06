Is AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AMC Entertainment Holdings is one of 253 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC's full-year earnings has moved -15.56% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMC has moved about 332.55% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 0.30% on average. This shows that AMC Entertainment Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AMC belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #119 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.56% so far this year, meaning that AMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on AMC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

